Eddie Howe was not surprised to see Callum Wilson take the ball for Newcastle United's second penalty at Elland Road.

Wilson – who had cancelled out Leeds United captain Luke Ayling's opener before the break with spot kick – stepped up when Junior Firpo committed a second-half handball.

Wilson converted to the penalty to give Newcastle the lead. A deflected goal Kasmus Kristensen claimed a point from a 2-2 draw for the relegation-threatened home side.

Howe praised Wilson – who took his goal tally for the season to 17 – for his "incredible composure" after the game.

"He's a player that I love, I've said it many times," said Newcastle's head coach. "I think, today, he showed incredible composure.

"Very difficult to score two penalties. It didn't surprise me that he wanted to grab the second one after scoring the first. But he had a long wait for that one, a lot of mind games going on. I thought he composed himself, and just focused on what he needed to do.

"He changed direction, and the ball went down the middle. Really pleased for him with both goals."

Alan Shearer, Newcastle's all-time leading goalscorer praised Wilson, 31, for his "great composure and confidence" after the game.

Wilson – who struggled for form and fitness after returning from the World Cup late last year – has scored 10 Premier League goals since the start of last month.