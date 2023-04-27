News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who did something ‘incredible’ against Everton

Eddie Howe’s hailed Alexander Isak for an “incredible piece of skill” which capped a hugely-important win over Everton.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 27th Apr 2023, 22:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 23:16 BST

The Newcastle United striker came off the bench and set up fellow substitute Jacob Murphy for the club’s fourth goal in tonight’s 4-1 win at Goodison Park.

Isak twisted and turned on the left before bursting into the box and delivering a low cross for Murphy at the far post.

"I couldn’t really see what was happening,” Howe told BBC Sport. “I’ve seen it back on the telly, and the amount of turns and twists and stepovers he did, (it was) an incredible piece of skill. He has incredible ball manipulation.”

The result saw Newcastle go eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Asked if the club had all but secured a top-four place, Howe said: "I think it’s just a case of onto the next game.

“The end table will tell us where we are, but, for now, we’re just focusing on the next game. We have returned to form in a really good way."

