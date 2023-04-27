The highly-rated forward joined the club in January from Central Coast Mariners in Australia – and he was loaned to Heart of Midlothian for the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the club, which is constrained by financial fair play rules, is looking at more young players it can potentially sign and develop on loan, according to Eddie Howe.

Asked about untapped markets, United’s head coach said: “There’s a desire from the club to sign young players with huge potential for the future, and maybe use the loan market.

“It’s very difficult for us to continually sign, with financial fair play, ready made players who can go straight into the Premier League. They come at a huge cost.

“To be smart and invest in young players is definitely an avenue for us, but then the quality of recruitment has to be right, so it’s a big challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Newcastle, pushing for Champions League football, will have to be be “selective” with their recruitment this summer given the limits on the club’s spending.

“Ideally, you need a mixture of signings in any window,” said Howe. “It won’t be an overhaul of the squad. We’ll try and be very selective with what we do.”

Meanwhile, Kuol has found his opportunities limited at Hearts, and the 18-year-old has not made a club appearance since last month’s home Scottish FA Cup defeat to Celtic.