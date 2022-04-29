Eddie Howe names next Newcastle United player he hopes will sign new contract

Schar – whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season – has signed a new two-year deal at the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old defender came in from the cold for Howe’s first game in charge in November – and hasn’t looked back.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Liverpool, head coach Howe said: “He had a long spell out of the team, and to come back into the team, initially, was quite difficult for him. He’s picked up his rhythm and his form. He’s technically a very good footballer.”

Howe also hopes to secure midfielder Sean Longstaff and defender Paul Dummett on new contracts, with their deals set to expire in the summer.

Asked if the club was in contract talks with more players, Howe said: “Yes, certainly with Sean. We’ve been talking with him and his representative for a while, and we hope we can reach a successful conclusion there.

"With Paul Dummett, we’re keen for him to stay. Fingers crossed we can find a positive resolution.”

Longstaff addressed his uncertain future after returning to the starting XI for last weekend’s 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“All you can do is concentrate on yourself, and, ultimately, if you’re giving your best, and you don’t get put in the team, you’ve got to accept that,” said the 24-year-old.

“As long as I know I’m doing everything I can do, that’s the most important thing. There are people there who want to help you improve, so when you do get a chance, you’re ready to step in and put in a good performance.

“The lads who have played have been excellent. It’s not like they don’t deserve to be in the team, because they do. The whole squad’s playing pretty well. That’s what happens when you’ve got confidence.

“For me, with the position we’ve been in, it would have been a bit selfish to think about myself, and what’s going to happen with me in the future.

Sean Longstaff is out of contract at the end of the season.