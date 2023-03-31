Howe’s fifth-placed side are preparing to take on Manchester United at St James’s Park on Sunday.

Newcastle’s non-international players went to Dubai last week for some warm weather training, and Howe has spoken about the benefits of the two-week break ahead of the team’s return to Premier League action.

“The training was good,” said United’s head coach. “We enjoyed it. We worked hard during the break.”

Winger Anthony Gordon has been sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered against champions Manchester City on March 4, while defender Fabian Schar has been carrying a foot problem which led to him being left out of Switzerland’s squad.

“I think it’s been good for some players,” said Howe. “It gave us an opportunity to rest a couple who were carrying niggles and problems and injuries. Fabian will be a prime example of someone that’s played through pain and different things.

“The break came at a good time for him. It came at a good time for Anthony Gordon to improve his injury, and try and get closer to returning. Hopefully, we’ve used that time wisely.”

Howe hopes to have Gordon, signed from Everton in a £45million deal in January, available for the weekend.

Asked if Gordon would be available, Howe added: “I don’t know the answer to that currently. He did a very small part of training on Wednesday, so we’ll see how he’s responded to that.”