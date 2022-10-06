Eddie Howe on his latest Newcastle United 'headache' as Allan Saint-Maximin prepares to return

Newcastle United take on Thomas Frank’s team on Saturday looking to make it two wins in a row following last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Fulham. Striker Callum Wilson marked his comeback from injury with a goal.

Howe – who hopes to have winger Allan Saint-Maximin available for the Brentford game after a four-game absence – made a number of changes to his team at Craven Cottage, where Jacob Murphy made a surprise start.

Eddie Howe. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images).

And the performance has given him plenty to think about this week.

Asked if he had a selection headache, United’s head coach said: “I’d prefer those headaches to the ones I’ve had. The headaches when your hands are forced, and you’re losing your tactical flexibility, aren’t healthy or helpful. I’d much prefer the headaches of having to leave players out. They do bring different problems, but, I think, those are the ones you want as a manager.”

The Fulham win left the club seventh in the Premier League with 11 points from eight games.

“You always want more,” Howe told NUFC TV. “I think the performances have been very good. The points return is probably slightly down on where we should be, but I think that’s a positive sign. We need to keep the performances high, and I think we’ll get more results.”

The Brentford game follows tomorrow’s anniversary of last year’s £305million takeover.