Eddie Howe on Newcastle United's all-important 'next move' in the transfer market

The club has done some good business – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett have joined so far this summer – but there’s more work to be done.

Eddie Howe still wants another striker and a winger, but United’s head coach has spoken about a “difficult window, a difficult market, high prices and very limited availability”.

Asked if the club’s next step in the transfer market would be its hardest, Howe said: “You’re trying to lead me with your question, but it’s a good question. Yes, I think the next part will be the hardest, because if it was easy, we'd have already done it.

“We’re now going into an area where we’re still looking. We want to improve the squad. We’re really pleased with what we’ve done, but we know we have got more to do.

“But it’s got to be the right one, in the right position. So it’s not simple.

“When you look at how our squad is built, it’s not a simple puzzle to solve. We’re trying to do that as much as we can. We’re working very, very hard. If I’m not here talking to you (the media), or taking training, I’m working on recruitment.

“A lot of work has gone into it, but it’s hopefully going to be worth it, because, as you say, the next move is probably one of the most important I will make.”

Howe, linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler, was pleased to have three new players signed for the start of pre-season.

"The ideal is to have all of your signings in before the start of pre-season,” said Howe, who is preparing his team for tomorrow night’s friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon. “The reality is, particularly because of the length of the window, that was never going to happen.

“So to have three players in, and they've all settled really well, I’m delighted.

“They’ve all settled in well, and these trips are really good for them. This is where they really get to know each other behind-the-scenes.