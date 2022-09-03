Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked when he knew that United were done in the window, Howe said: "Probably about 7pm. We were trying on a couple of deals yesterday morning. We were hopeful to get one done, and then it fell away.”

The club had already signed Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett by the final week of the summer window.

“I’m OK with that,” said Howe, who said yesterday that a number of Premier League clubs were unwilling to deal with Newcastle. “We were trying right up until the end of the window, but sometimes thing look like they’re going to get done and for whatever reason, they don’t happen.

"There’s no blame attached to that, that’s the window, you’re dealing with other clubs, agents, players. We were actively trying to do one or two things that would have made a difference for us, but, as I said, it didn’t happen.”

Reflecting on a window which saw the club commit £120million to new signings, Howe said: “Very good window for us.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"From my side, we set out a very clear vision at the start of the window of what I wanted it to be. It’s never perfect, never absolutely as you want it to be, but, from the board down, everyone’s given their all to create the best squad possible.

"I found the window difficult and very long. I’m pleased it shut, and we can concentrate on the football, but very pleased with the squad that’s left.”

Planning has already started for the January transfer window.

"The planning that all transfers take and all windows take takes on a new level these days, so we're already planning for January, next summer,” said Howe.

"Obviously, not me personally at this stage. I'm focusing on Crystal Palace, but the work has started.