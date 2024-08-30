Eddie Howe has provided a transfer update during his Newcastle United pre-match press conference on deadline day.

“Currently there is still time and there is still work going on to try and see what we can do in the last few hours of the window,” Howe said. “So while there's time, there is hope. “But with such a short time left, it is looking difficult. This window continues to be difficult for us. It’s a difficult situation with PSR and attracting the right players we think can make a difference. "If we can’t do that, then doing nothing is perhaps the best option, as frustrating as that is. "There is a feeling that we have a good squad but a feeling there are a few areas we felt we needed to strengthen." Newcastle now risk ending the window without making a major signing. The club have sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh while signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer and 21-year-old Will Osula for £15million as the only two outfield signings so far.