Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United transfer deadline day update after £70m bid & goalkeeper discussed
Newcastle have been in pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the final month of the transfer window but have failed to agree a deal. Howe stressed that The Magpies have looked at multiple targets but have not been able to find the ‘right player’.
But Newcastle are still looking to do business before Friday’s 11pm deadline.
“Currently there is still time and there is still work going on to try and see what we can do in the last few hours of the window,” Howe said. “So while there's time, there is hope. “But with such a short time left, it is looking difficult. This window continues to be difficult for us. It’s a difficult situation with PSR and attracting the right players we think can make a difference. "If we can’t do that, then doing nothing is perhaps the best option, as frustrating as that is. "There is a feeling that we have a good squad but a feeling there are a few areas we felt we needed to strengthen." Newcastle now risk ending the window without making a major signing. The club have sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh while signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer and 21-year-old Will Osula for £15million as the only two outfield signings so far.
A £70million offer for Guehi remains on the table for Palace to accept but that would require a serious U-turn from The Eagles while a move for goalkeeper James Trafford is also under discussion. There are also expected to be several minor outgoings for young players and those deemed surplus to requirements.
