The summer transfer window officially comes to a close tonight - but there is a way Premier League clubs can conduct business after 11pm.

Transfer deadline day is here and it will officially bring an end to what has been a frustrating summer for Newcastle United.

There were high hopes the Magpies would significantly boost Eddie Howe’s squad as they looked to move on from what was an underwhelming season last time out as United missed out on European competition by the narrowest of margins. With injuries and inconsistency hampering attempts to secure a second successive season competing in Europe, there were hopes there would be a fresh feel about Howe’s ranks as they look to challenge on a number of fronts this season.

Long-term targets have went elsewhere, some players identified as candidates for a move to St James Park have remained with their present employers - and although some business has been completed, there is a feeling Newcastle are still short of where they should be. They can continue to push for new signings throughout Friday and can actually make signings of tonight’s transfer deadline - and here is how they can do it.

What business have Newcastle completed so far?

The story of Newcastle’s summer transfer window has been the lengthy pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, which, at the time of print, remains unsuccessful. However, there has been some business conducted at St James Park after the Magpies secured goalkeeping duo Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy and finalised the free transfer addition of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. The biggest cash deal saw Lewis Hall’s loan deal from Chelsea converted into a £28m permanent switch and Sheffield United forward William Osula made a £15m move to Tyneside.

In terms of outgoings, stalwarts such as Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett saw their time at St James Park come to an end when their contracts came to an end. However, it was the departures of young duo Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh that caused the most post as the Magpies raked in around £70m from their respective sales to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion to help stave off the threat of falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

What time is this season’s summer transfer deadline?

Unlike in previous seasons when the deadline has been set at midnight, the 2024 summer transfer deadline will take place at 11pm on Friday, August 30. That is for clubs in the Premier League, EFL and in Scotland. The change was made to bring England and Scotland in line with most, but not all of the major leagues across Europe. Across Europe, the Bundesliga window will close at 7pm, Ligue 1 at 10pm and 11pm in Serie A and La Liga.

How can Newcastle conclude deals after 11pm and what is a deal sheet?

There is a way Newcastle could still finalise business after the summer transfer window comes to a close at 11pm and that would come in the form of a deal sheet. As explained on the Premier League’s official website: “The deal sheet allows a club to confirm that a deal has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.” That means, with this year’s 11pm deadline, a deal sheet can only be used after 9pm on Friday and must be fully submitted to the Premier League before 11pm. Once the deal sheet is successfully with the league, the two clubs involved in the deal will have an additional two hours to submit the full paperwork.

However, there is a caveat in place. According to the Premier League website: “If a club are looking to complete an international transfer, they still have to comply with the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) deadline of midnight.”