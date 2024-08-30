Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Dummett is in talks to join a Championship club following his release from Newcastle United this summer.

The 32-year-old defender made over 200 appearances for Newcastle after graduating from the club’s academy. Other than loan spells at Gateshead and St Mirren, Dummett has not played for any other club during his professional career.

But now he is in talks for a big move south with Championship side Portsmouth, as first reported by Mail Online. Should Dummett agree terms with Pompey, it would result in a quick reunion with Matt Ritchie, who was also released by Newcastle earlier this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dummett has remained in the North East since his release and has been allowed to train at Newcastle’s Benton training base to work on his fitness as he searches for a new club. Now with the 2024-25 season underway, the defender is still yet to secure a contract.

But as a free agent, he is not restricted to the transfer window and could secure a move after Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Paul Dummett posted a picture back at Newcastle United's training ground. | Paul Dummett on Instagram.

Newcastle also released Loris Karius, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick on June 30. While Watts quickly signed a two-year deal at League One side Cambridge United, Hendrick and Karius are yet to find new clubs.

Karius has been out in Italy working on his fitness during the off-season and has been looking to secure a move to a Serie A side. Meanwhile Hendrick is likely to stay in England having spent the final two and a half years of his contract at Newcastle on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Queens Park Rangers.