Bruno Guimaraes has been slammed by Brazilian media following Brazil’s 1-0 defeat against Paraguay.

Brazil travelled to Asuncion having taken ten points from their seven World Cup qualifiers to date and on the back of a hard earned 1-0 win over Ecuador last week. However, they were unable to overcome a spirited Paraguay side which included Guimaraes’ club teammate Miguel Almiron.

Almiron played 86 minutes for his country who earned all three points courtesy of a goal from Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez in the 20th minute. That win moved Paraguay to within a point of Brazil in the table.

Guimaraes, meanwhile, lasted just 45 minutes before being replaced by Luiz Henrique, with Real Madrid starlet Endrick also being hooked at the break for Brighton’s Joao Pedro. It was a tough night for Guimaraes and co in Paraguay, with the Magpies man among those most heavily criticised by Brazilian media.

Globo Esporte’s player ratings saw Guimaraes handed a 4.0, with no Brazilian player given less. Endrick, Marquinhos and Danilo were also given scores of 4.0 with Brazil boss Dorival Junior handed a 3.5.

Explaining Guimaraes’ rating, Globo Esporte wrote: ‘He failed to play well for the national team once again. Even though he played closer to André, he had difficulty overcoming the Paraguayan marking and verticalizing his actions with the ball.

‘In marking, he often had to occupy spaces in a defensive transition that was far from working in the 4-1-4-1 initially planned. He gave Diego Gomez too much space to correct his poor control and finish to open the scoring.’