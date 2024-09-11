Newcastle United have just days to confirm their 25-man Premier League squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Wolves on Sunday when the Premier League returns following the international break. It has been a solid start to the season for Eddie Howe’s side and they will be keen to continue that when they make the trip to Molineux.

However, before then, the Magpies must submit their 25-man Premier League squad - one that then cannot be changed until January. Any player born after January 1, 2003 must be named in this squad in order to play in the Premier League between now and January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most of Howe’s squad, this is merely a paperwork formality with all of his main players set to be included. However, one player who is set to not be included is Isaac Hayden.

Hayden is not part of Howe’s plans and failed to secure a move away from the club during the summer transfer window. Having spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Standard Liege, and then the second-half at QPR, the midfielder was expected to leave Tyneside during the summer.

However, unlike Jamal Lewis who secured a shock move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo, a move away failed to materialise and Hayden remained at the club. Hayden has not made an appearance for Newcastle since December 2021 and if he is not named in their 25-man Premier League squad as expected, then he will be forced to spend the rest of the calendar year being ineligible to play.

With the deadline for this squad coming up on Friday, Howe has just a couple of days to finalise his squad - and faces a couple of calls to make. Firstly, the club currently have five senior goalkeepers on their books and whilst there is nothing stopping them from naming all five in the squad, with places at a premium it would seem a bit silly to name all of them in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are another two that the club will have to make a decision on. Both are currently sidelined with ACL injuries and are not expected to be back in action until late 2024 at the earliest.