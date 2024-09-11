Newcastle United travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) and will be hopeful of having one of their key players back in contention to play.

Eddie Howe’s side head to Molineux still unbeaten, having taken seven points from their first three Premier League matches. Whilst never really hitting top gear in any of those games, they can be content with their start to the campaign as they look forward to a period of the season that could see them welcome back yet more players from injury.

One of those could be Joe Willock who has managed just over half an hour of action so far this season. Willock was a late substitute for their draw with Bournemouth before starting their Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest a few days later.

However, despite scoring within 20 seconds of that game, the 25-year-old lasted just 15 minutes before a thigh injury forced him off the field. At the time, it appeared that Willock, who missed large chunks of last season with hamstring and achilles problems, may have suffered a significant thigh injury - one which Howe described as being a ‘huge blow’: “A huge blow for him and for us,” Howe told the Gazette. “He scored the goal and we looked in that moment.

“His absence meant we had to reshuffle our midfield which is something we didn't want to do in that moment at all. We just hope it's not serious. It doesn't look good, he's feeling a pain in his thigh so we'll have to wait and see how serious it is.”

Willock then missed the win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, however, Howe has confirmed that his injury doesn’t look as serious as first feared. And the player himself has seemingly confirmed those hopes with a post on Instagram.

Willock has posted a video of him in training with Newcastle United, running and using the ball along with a stopwatch emoji and a praying hands. Willock’s return will come as a significant boost to Howe who could also welcome back Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley from injury in the near future.