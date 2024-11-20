Newcastle United’s latest injury return dates as two key players could return for West Ham clash.

Newcastle United face West Ham on Monday night aiming to make it four wins on the spin and continue their brilliant home record against teams from the capital. Eddie Howe’s side have already seen off the challenge of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on home turf this season and will be keen to continue that momentum against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

However, they will have to do it without the services of Dan Burn who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out. Burn’s absence will be felt hard by the Magpies who will also be without Emil Krafth after he suffered a broken collarbone and missed international duty with Sweden.

Long-term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman have already significantly hampered the options available to Howe in defence who has a number of decisions to make on Monday night. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news impacting Newcastle United:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury during Newcastle’s dramatic win over West Ham back in March and the club captain still has a few months left on his recovery and rehabilitation plan. It’s likely that Lascelles will be back in the new year. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman hasn’t been seen in action since March after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. The Dutch international is slightly ahead of Lascelles in his recovery, but he is still not expected to make his return until the new year at the earliest with the club keen to ensure he is not rushed back into action too quickly. Estimated return date = January 2025

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth missed the win over Nottingham Forest before the international break after breaking his collarbone, an injury that is set to rule him out of action until the new year. Krafth is a dependable member of the squad and one that will be a big miss, particularly with the current mini injury crisis the club are suffering in defence. Estimated return date = January 2025

Callum Wilson - back injury

Wilson was injured during pre-season and has not been deemed fit enough to return to action since then. An initial back injury sidelined the striker during pre-season and whilst Howe has admitted recently that he is injury free, the club are being cautious in managing his load and ensuring he will be able to cope with the demands of first-team action when he eventually makes his return. Estimated return date = West Ham (h) - 25/11/24

Kieran Trippier - hamstring injury

Trippier hasn’t featured for the Magpies since their goalless draw against Everton last month. He is closing in on a return, however, and Howe could have him back in contention sooner rather than later. Estimated return date = West Ham (h) - 25/11/24

Dan Burn - suspended

Burn was shown his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest and will miss the game with West Ham after the international break. He will be available to face Crystal Palace five days later. Estimated return date = Crystal Palace (a) - 30/11/24