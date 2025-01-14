Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe believes Lewis Miley has ‘a bit of everything’ to help him become a Newcastle United first-team player for years to come.

The 18-year-old scored on his return to the Newcastle starting line-up in the 3-1 win against Bromley on Sunday. He is expected to drop back out of the side for Wednesday night’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off) but helps provide strength in depth in Newcastle’s midfield.

On Sunday, Miley was used in the No. 6 role previously occupied by Sandro Tonali during Newcastle’s fine run of form. Miley previously impressed in the same role against Nottingham Forest last season but was also utilised as a No. 8 on the right of the midfield three during his 26 first-team appearances last season.

When asked if Miley is a potential alternative to Tonali in the starting line-up, Howe played that down somewhat by stating: “He is a bit of everything. I wouldn’t want to label him as one position at the moment.

“He has played really well as a 6 and I loved him in that position on Sunday. He got a lot of the ball and took that responsibility excellently. But he has the ability to play as an 8.

“When he played last year, the majority of the time he was in the higher position. I remember him scoring and assisting.

“He’s certainly got great legs. What he has added in his time out is a bit more physicality, more power. His aerial ability is improving as well. He is very much an all-rounder who can do a bit of everything.”

Lewis Miley scored for Newcastle United against Bromley. | AFP via Getty Images

With Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules coming back into focus this week, academy players such as Miley are viewed as real assets when it comes to combating the financial regulations. Last summer, Newcastle sold academy graduate Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for a joint club-record sale of £35million.

The ‘pure profit’ deal helped the club comply with PSR and ultimately avoid a points deduction. But Howe admitted any such sales would only happen as a last resort.

“The last thing we want to do, or I want to do as the manager of the club, is to sell academy products who have the potential to play for this team for many years,” Howe added.

Elliot Anderson in action for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United in August. | Getty Images

“Elliot was a case in point - it was the last sale we wanted to make. We knew his qualities and he had just broken into the team towards the back end of last season. He had performed really well in a variety of roles for us.

“But we were faced with literally no other option in that moment with 48 hours to go, we had to make a decision that we did not want to make. It will always be our last choice to do that. But, when you add up everything together and you go, ‘Well, it’s a points deduction and breaching PSR or making a sale’, I think you have to make the sale.”

Another Newcastle academy graduate, Sean Longstaff, has had a contract extension triggered by the club with the view to a potential sale in 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season.

Miley signed a ‘long-term’ deal at Newcastle last January which will keep him tied to the club until the back end of the decade.