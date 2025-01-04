Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New England manager Thomas Tuchel will be in attendance as Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

No club had more representatives than Newcastle in the last England squad with Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all called up for the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

No club had more representatives than Newcastle in the last England squad with Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all called up for the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland. And Tuchel will be assessing various England prospects ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign that gets underway in March.

Tuchel will be eyeing the Newcastle trio as well as other English prospects involved in the match. Spurs’ Dominic Solanke and James Maddison have also been involved in recent England set-ups.

Gordon scored his first England goal against the Republic of Ireland with Livramento grabbing an assist on his international debut. Lewis Hall was handed his professional debut by Tuchel for Chelsea in January 2022.

Since making his loan move to Newcastle permanent for £28million in the summer, Hall has been one of the standout players in Eddie Howe’s squad. His form resulted in his first England senior call-up back in November.

Livramento has been involved in the last three England squads but was an unused substitute in five matches before making his debut in November. Gordon is now a regular part of the England squad after a frustrating Euro 2024 tournament under Gareth Southgate in which he was limited to just one brief substitute appearance.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon

Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Dan Burn’s form at centre-back and Jacob Murphy’s recent run of goals and assists could put them in with an outside chance of a surprise call-up should they continue their form in front of Tuchel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

When asked about Tuchel’s presence at the match, Newcastle head coach Howe admitted it was ‘irrelevant’ to him as his focus is on picking up a sixth successive win.

“I'm sure the players will be aware of [Tuchel] but for me it's irrelevant,” Howe said. “It's us against Tottenham and we've got to make sure we're in the same place as we were against Manchester United and deliver a good performance.”

On Tuchel’s appointment as England manager, Howe said: “I’ve got a relationship with Thomas, I was lucky enough to go and see him work at Chelsea.

“What a great person, what a great coach, I thought he was fascinating and really enjoyed his company so I really wish him well, it’s a great appointment.

“I’ve always said my preference would be for England to have an English coach but if you’re to go for foreign, go for one of the best and I certainly think Thomas is that.”