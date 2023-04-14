Howe’s third-placed side beat Brentford 2-1 last weekend thanks to second-half goals from Joelinton and Alexander Isak. Former United striker scored from the spot for the home side at the second attempt after Isak was controversially punished for a foul.

Brentford’s head coach revealed that his bench had been “more active” towards fourth official Stephen Martin at the Gtech Community Stadium because of the “strategy” of Tindall.

“We also, on purpose, were a little bit more active towards the fourth official today,” said Frank.

“Again, we’re talking about consistency. We know that Newcastle have the strategy. Jason Tindall always speaks in the fourth official’s ear throughout the game. We just have to be aware of that.”

Howe – who defended his team against accusations of time-wasting from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last month – was asked about Frank’s comments ahead of tomorrow's game against sxith-placed Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank and Eddie Howe, his Newcastle United counterpart, last weekend.

“I don't even know what the dark arts are,” said United’s head coach. "If someone could explain that to me, that would be great.

"I've said many times we just do what we can to try and win, but always within the rules of the games.”

Asked if the comments this season bothered him, Howe said: “It shouldn't have an impact on referees. They should just referee the game as they see it.

“As I say, someone has to sit down and explain the dark arts. Erik made his comments quite clear about time-wasting, but we don't want that in any game. We want to try and impose ourselves, have a quick game, and have the ball in play.

United's critics have pointed to the club’s ball-in-play statistics.

