Martin Dubravka was serenaded by 6,000 travelling Newcastle United supporters following Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle head into the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park next month with a two-goal advantage following strikes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon either side of half-time. The Magpies also have Dubravka to thank after the Slovakian kept his fifth clean sheet in seven appearances this season.

Newcastle have won all seven matches in which the Slovakian has started this season. But with a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab lined up, it has been widely reported that the Arsenal match could be Dubravka’s last for the club.

The situation was arguably made more evident at full-time as Dubravka was the last player to leave the pitch after the 6,000 travelling away fans sang his name. The 35-year-old could be seen tearing up as he applauded the fans before making his way down the tunnel in what appeared to be a farewell gesture.

When asked ahead of the match whether the Arsenal game would be Dubravka’s last for the club, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe declined to answer and stated his full focus was on the match.

After the game, Howe was asked once again about Dubravka’s future.

“I’ve got nothing to add to that,” Howe said. “We’ve been preparing for this game with Martin. He’s playing very well at the moment and of course I wouldn’t want to lose him.

“I no nothing, genuinely. But I’ll have to speak to Paul later.”