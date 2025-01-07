Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak received a warm reception from Arsenal supporters on his arrival at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Isak was part of the travelling Newcastle squad for the Carabao Cup first-leg tie at the Emirates Stadium but has been a long-term transfer target of Arsenal in recent seasons. The 25-year-old striker arrived at Arsenal as the most in-form striker in England having scored 13 goals in his last 14 matches for Newcastle in all competitions.

Isak’s form has sparked transfer speculation with Arsenal urged to ‘break the bank’ to sign the striker by Sky Sports pundit and former Gunners player Paul Merson. Newcastle have placed a £150million price tag on Isak and expect to keep him on Tyneside this month.

Keeping Isak in the summer will be a bigger challenge for Newcastle, particularly if they miss out on Champions League qualification. But success in the Carabao Cup would ‘no doubt’ help The Magpies keep hold of their top players, according to Eddie Howe.

“It would no doubt help us in every respect,” Howe said ahead of the match. “But we can’t concern ourselves with the outcomes. It’s more, ‘Right, now we have Arsenal’.

“All of our focus is going on to Tuesday’s game. Then we put it to bed and focus on the FA Cup.”

Newcastle United face Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. For the first time in English football, the referee will explain VAR decisions over the stadium's speakers. | Getty Images

Upon his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Isak was cheered slightly by the nearby Arsenal supporters. One fan even shouted: “Welcome home, Isak.”

Isak scored the winner when the sides last met at St James’ Park back in November. They will return to Tyneside for the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday, February 5 (8pm kick-off).