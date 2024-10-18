Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has admitted his relief at seeing Thomas Tuchel appointed as the next England manager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after an extended period of speculation linking the Newcastle United head coach as Gareth Southgate’s successor. But Howe confirmed that no contact was made between him and the Football Association regarding the role.

It is understood that the FA interviewed 10 candidates in total though Howe wasn’t one of them due to his contract and significant release clause at Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his spell away from management, Howe previously visited Tuchel at Chelsea’s training ground and has backed him as a ‘great appointment’ for England.

“I’ve got a relationship with Thomas, I was lucky enough to go and see him work at Chelsea,” Howe said. “What a great person, what a great coach, I thought he was fascinating and really enjoyed his company so I really wish him well, it’s a great appointment.

“I’ve always said my preference would be for England to have an English coach but if you’re to go for foreign, go for one of the best and I certainly think Thomas is that.”

Addressing the speculation surrounding himself, Howe added: “There was no one more pleased than me to see Thomas get the job, really, and take it because it's just a distraction – not that it distracts me, but you can see it's unsettling at times when certain things are said and written about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The more that everyone can focus on Newcastle – which has always been my only concern – the better.”

But The Magpies boss wouldn’t rule himself out of the running for the England manager position one day.

“Who knows?” Howe continued. “I've always said that you can never predict what's going to happen in management, you can never plan too far ahead. I certainly don't.

“I'm a day-to-day planner, while certainly acknowledging that Newcastle – I've always said this – has a future and we have to make sure we make the right decisions long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the job takes so many twists and turns, you can't look too far ahead. I think that's negative, actually, if you do that, so in terms of my own career and what's five, 10 years ahead, I don't know, I've got no idea.

“But I'd never say that managing England isn't something I'd like to do maybe one day if given the opportunity, but my focus is Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle.”