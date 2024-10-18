Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben reunited at a charity event in London this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Ghodoussi left Newcastle alongside Amanda Staveley in July with their remaining share split between the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and Reuben’s RB Sports & Media, who now hold a 15% stake in the club as a result.

The pair were in attendance at the Centrepoint Awards and Gala Dinner 2024 at the British Museum on Wednesday evening. Centrepoint is a charity aimed at tackling youth homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s patron since 2005, William, Prince of Wales, also attended the event along with several other high-profile figures.

During the event, Ghodoussi took to social media, tagging Reuben in a picture of musical artist Rag’n’Bone Man performing at the British Museum. Reuben is the co-chair of Centrepoint’s dynamic Growth Board and has helped open the ‘Reuben House’ - a development of 33 brand new flats for the charity. Following the departure of Staveley and Ghodoussi, Newcastle appointed South Shields-born property manager Roger Thornton to the club’s board. Thornton has strong links working with the Reuben family on developments across Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Staveley and Ghodoussi have been linked with a major investment in Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Ghodoussi was recently seen in the director’s box at Chelsea but has also been a VIP guest of Daniel Levy at Tottenham Hotspur.

Staveley has also been spotted in the VIP box at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former Newcastle co-owner has strongly suggested that she will be looking to invest in other football clubs.

“Very sadly, we have to move on to other projects and that might involve us taking a stake in another club or buying another club and that’s difficult,” she told The Athletic. “But it’s possible.”

Discussing the possibility of future investment in Spurs, chairman Levy said: “Some form of minority investment is what we're looking for. We've got nothing to announce at the moment but we are in the market."

Staveley is regarded as the driving force behind the Newcastle takeover that finally went through in October 2021. At the time, Spurs and Levy were understood to be one of the clubs very much against the takeover.

In the first full season after the takeover, Newcastle finished above Spurs for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.