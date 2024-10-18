Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are set to be boosted by the return of Alexander Isak against Brighton & Hove Albion - but Callum Wilson’s return may have to wait.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has missed Newcastle’s last three matches with a broken toe but has now recovered and returned to training this week ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton (3pm kick-off). Wilson hasn’t played for Newcastle since May due to back and hamstring issues picked up during pre-season but was tipped to return to action following the international break.

On Newcastle’s striker situation, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Alex has trained and trained well. He trained the start of this week and has looked good so he's in contention.

“The toe has fully healed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson has also returned to training this week but Howe has urged caution regarding his return.

“Callum has also trained but we'll continue assessing him day by day, we need to make the decision when we involve him with the rest of the group,” he added. “It's a day-by-day thing, when we have Callum back we want to keep him back so we want to make the right call.”

Newcastle welcomed Lewis Miley back to training during the week after seven months out of first-team action but is likely to be eased back into first-team action. Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of Saturday’s match due to a hamstring injury picked up against Everton before the international break. Newcastle also have players returning from international duty. Bruno Guimaraes returned on Thursday while Miguel Almiron is set to join up with the squad on Friday after representing Brazil and Paraguay in South America this week.