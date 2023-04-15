Saint-Maximin is in France having treatment on the hamstring injury which kept him out of last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s head coach hopes to have Saint-Maximin back “very soon”. The winger is due back on Tyneside next week ahead of Tottenham’s visit to St James’ Park on April 23.

And Howe spoke to Saint-Maximin – who had started four successive games before succumbing to injury – on Thursday night to get an update on his progress.

“I spoke to him, he was in good form,” said United’s head coach. “It’s been a bit stop-start for him. He had one major injury, which was the one he picked up against Wolves.

“Then, after that, he’s had just very minor complaints, but still enough to disrupt the rhythm of his performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was in a really good run of form before this injury, which is a real shame for him – and us. But he’s got to deal with it, he’s got to get right, and try and get his rhythm back quickly.”

Saint-Maximin spent several months on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

Asked if Saint-Maximin was especially vulnerable to injuries given his pace and dynamism, Howe said: “I think he’s quite a robust player for the type of player that he is.

“This has come as a surprise to him and for us, the number of just very minor injuries that he’s had to his hamstrings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had them on both sides, so it’s not a concern for us, because I think he can get over them quite quickly.

“It’s just he’s a rhythm player, as most players are. He needs those games to build his fitness up. So when he comes out, he has to start all over again to build up that real sharpness you need at that level. It’s a blow.”

United have sent a staff member out to France to work with Saint-Maximin.