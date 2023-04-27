News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals new Newcastle United injury concern

Eddie Howe revealed a new injury concern after Newcastle United’s win over Everton.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 27th Apr 2023, 23:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 23:21 BST

Howe’s side won 4-1 tonight at Goodison Park thanks to two goals from Callum Wilson and strikes from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.

Howe revealed after the game that Joelinton – who scored a header from a second-half Joe Willock cross – had complained of a hamstring problem before the game.

Joelinton was passed fit to play, but looked in some discomfort in the first half. However, Joelinton “moved better” after the break, according to Howe, who was forced to take off midfielder Sean Longstaff.

”I’d say he definitely moved better in the second half,” said United’s head coach. “He had a little bit of tiredness in his hamstring pre-game, but he assured me he was fine, and played really well in the second half. Fingers crossed, he’s OK.”

Longstaff, meanwhile, was replaced by Alexander Isak in the 74th minute. The striker set up Newcastle’s fourth goal, scored by Jacob Murphy, with a superb run down the left.

