Howe’s third-placed side take on in-form Aston Villa tomorrow looking to record a sixth successive Premier League win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will again be without winger Allan Saint-Maximin – the winger is in France for treatment on a hamstring injury – but midfielder Miguel Almiron could return from a thigh injury.

Bruno Guimaraes has also been “checked” this week after aggravating a longstanding ankle problem while warming up for last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brentford.

The 25-year-old midfielder – who played the full 90 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium after taking painkillers – revealed after the game that he was “not happy” with his ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes told the Gazette: “In the warm-up, I twisted my ankle, so now I get some time to rest. I need to get some rest, and see at the end of the season what we can do, but I’m not happy with my ankle.”

Checked out

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes warms up last weekend.

Howe has issued an update on Guimaraes ahead of the game against Unai Emery’s sixth-placed team, who have won their last four fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Guimaraes’ ankle, United’s head coach said: “You can twist your ankle quite badly. You can be really sorely initially, then it calms down and you’re good to play.

"There’s obviously a slight concern there with him twisting it and tweaking it, but he’s in good hands with the medical team. They’ve checked him, they’re happy with it. At the moment, he’s fully fit.”

Guimaraes insisted after the Brentford game, which was decided in United’s favour by second-half goals from Joelinton and Alexander Isak, that he would be fit to play at Villa Park.

Deserved win

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be OK, of course,” said the Brazil international. "Three games in a week and nine points, which is exactly what we needed. The second half was massive, we played very well, and, of course, we’re so proud to get three points here.

"It is difficult to play here, but, for the second half (performance), we deserved to take three points."