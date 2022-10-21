And Howe believes that form says a lot about the strength in depth he has at the club – and the spirit that has been fostored in the dressing room.

Asked about the team’s form without Isak and Saint-Maximin, United’s head coach said: “It says a lot about the squad as a whole. It’s not just 11 players, it’s about the whole group. We’ve had players come in off the back of those injuries, and been given an opportunity that I think they’ve grasped. That then makes us a stronger group when we do get everybody back fit.

"Everyone feels part of the team. It’s a very positive thing for us. If you can get results whilst picking up injuries, all the better for everyone connected with the squad. I do recognise that we do need those players back, and we do need to be at full strength, because the competition’s so high.”

Newcastle are away to third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Howe’s relegation-threatened team lost 5-1 in the corresponding fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April before embarking on a four-game winning streak, and Howe believes that afternoon, disappointing as it was, set the team up for the run-in.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe embraces goalscorer Miguel Almiron at Craven Cottage earlier this month.

“As much as it was painful at the time, I actually think it helped us for the run-in, and for the remaining games we had, and played its part in helping us stay in the division,” said Howe.