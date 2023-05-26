Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player set for loan – after 'tough' spell

Newcastle United's Garang Kuol is set for another loan next season.

The forward was loaned to Heart of Midlothian in January after joining from Central Coast Mariners midway through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuol – who went to the World Cup in Qatar with Australia – scored his first goal for the club in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox.

It was the 18-year-old's first appearance for more than two months.

And Howe believes Kuol will benefit from another loan next season, when Newcastle will be playing Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really pleased he scored, and delighted for him,” said United's head coach. “It’s been a tough loan spell for him, but hopefully there’s some real positivity to take into the summer for him, off the back of that goal.