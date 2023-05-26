Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player set for loan – after 'tough' spell
Eddie Howe plans to loan out one exciting Newcastle United player next season.
Newcastle United's Garang Kuol is set for another loan next season.
The forward was loaned to Heart of Midlothian in January after joining from Central Coast Mariners midway through the season.
Kuol – who went to the World Cup in Qatar with Australia – scored his first goal for the club in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox.
It was the 18-year-old's first appearance for more than two months.
And Howe believes Kuol will benefit from another loan next season, when Newcastle will be playing Champions League football.
“We’re really pleased he scored, and delighted for him,” said United's head coach. “It’s been a tough loan spell for him, but hopefully there’s some real positivity to take into the summer for him, off the back of that goal.
“I think it’s probably too early for him to be part of our first-team picture here next year. I think, potentially, another loan spell will do him good as he continues to develop to the pace of this league.”