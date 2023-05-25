What Newcastle United's Garang Kuol did after scoring against Rangers
Newcastle United Garang Kuol made a goalscoring return to the fray at Ibrox last night.
Garang Kuol opened his Heart of Midlothian account at Ibrox last night – after more than two months out of the team.
Kuol – who went to last year's World Cup with Australia – netted a dramatic late equaliser in last night's 2-2 draw against Rangers.
The 18-year-old vaulted over advertising hoardings at Ibrox to celebrate with away fans. Fourth-placed Hearts, however, can no longer finish third in the league.
Kuol, loaned to Hearts in January after joining Newcastle from A-League club Central Coast Mariners, had come off the bench in the 83rd minute.
The forward's previous appearance for the Scottish Premiership club had come on March 11.
Speaking in February, Kuol said: "It’s up to me – and what I do in training. I’m going to keep working hard in training. The aim’s to get a start, try to start well – and then keep starting."