What Newcastle United's Garang Kuol did after scoring against Rangers

Garang Kuol opened his Heart of Midlothian account at Ibrox last night – after more than two months out of the team.

Kuol – who went to last year's World Cup with Australia – netted a dramatic late equaliser in last night's 2-2 draw against Rangers.

The 18-year-old vaulted over advertising hoardings at Ibrox to celebrate with away fans. Fourth-placed Hearts, however, can no longer finish third in the league.

Kuol, loaned to Hearts in January after joining Newcastle from A-League club Central Coast Mariners, had come off the bench in the 83rd minute.

The forward's previous appearance for the Scottish Premiership club had come on March 11.

