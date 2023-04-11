News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago BBC to air special episode of EastEnders for King Charles coronation
16 minutes ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
1 hour ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
1 hour ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
1 hour ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election
1 hour ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation

Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United’s secret ingredient

Newcastle United have enjoyed a very impressive few weeks.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Their win over Brentford made it five wins in a row and ensured they took maximum points from a tricky looking week. Two wins in the capital and a home win over Manchester United moved Eddie Howe’s side into 3rd place and with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights.

Read More
Newcastle United star praises ‘quality’ teammate following Thomas Frank’s bizarr...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Magpies have the best defensive record in the top-flight and only Manchester City equal their current run of five league wins in a row. After a slightly disappointing start to 2023, it has been a very impressive couple of weeks for Howe’s side in an intense Premier League schedule.

Most Popular

Despite having three games in six days last week, Howe opted to keep a very settled starting XI with any changes usually being determined by injury and fitness concerns. And the head coach believes that this consistency has aided his team in recent weeks, but insists there are a ‘lot of challenges’ to come.

Howe said: “We’ve tried to be as consistent as possible. I don’t believe in chopping and changing too much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We chopped and changed at half-time [against Brentford], but we felt that was a necessity. The majority of the time, the principles of what we want to deliver haven’t varied.

“We want to be as consistent as we can, so the players are left in no doubt as to the expectations placed on them. It’s easier said than done because, wherever you go, you’re examined to the highest level in this league. So far, so good, but there are a lot of challenges left.”

Eddie Howe. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)Eddie Howe. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Eddie Howe. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Eddie HoweManchester CityBrentfordChampions LeagueManchester UnitedPremier League