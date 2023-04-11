Their win over Brentford made it five wins in a row and ensured they took maximum points from a tricky looking week. Two wins in the capital and a home win over Manchester United moved Eddie Howe’s side into 3rd place and with Champions League qualification firmly in their sights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have the best defensive record in the top-flight and only Manchester City equal their current run of five league wins in a row. After a slightly disappointing start to 2023, it has been a very impressive couple of weeks for Howe’s side in an intense Premier League schedule.

Despite having three games in six days last week, Howe opted to keep a very settled starting XI with any changes usually being determined by injury and fitness concerns. And the head coach believes that this consistency has aided his team in recent weeks, but insists there are a ‘lot of challenges’ to come.

Howe said: “We’ve tried to be as consistent as possible. I don’t believe in chopping and changing too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We chopped and changed at half-time [against Brentford], but we felt that was a necessity. The majority of the time, the principles of what we want to deliver haven’t varied.

“We want to be as consistent as we can, so the players are left in no doubt as to the expectations placed on them. It’s easier said than done because, wherever you go, you’re examined to the highest level in this league. So far, so good, but there are a lot of challenges left.”