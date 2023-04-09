Between 1997 and 2001, Newcastle went on a barely believable run of 29 trips to London without registering a single win, a streak that ended when they defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Highbury. That result moved Sir Bobby Robson’s side top of the table in a week before Christmas.

Their woes in London would continue throughout the years with the capital proving to be a difficult place for the Magpies to pick up points. Now though, that has all changed.

Wins over West Ham and Brentford this week mean the Magpies are still unbeaten in London this season, having taken 14 points from their six trips to the capital. Wins over Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and the aforementioned games against the Hammers and Bees have been supported by draws at Selhurst Park and the Emirates Stadium.

With just Chelsea to come on the final day of the season, there is a real chance that Newcastle could end the campaign having not tasted defeat in London. If the Magpies were to avoid defeat against the Blues on Sunday, May 28, then they would end the campaign as the only Premier League side to be unbeaten in London this season.

Whilst they have only tasted defeat once at home this campaign, Newcastle’s successes have been helped by a stunning record on the road. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have a better record away from home than Newcastle in the top-flight with no one except the Gunners conceding less on the road.