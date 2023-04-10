Ex-ref delivers strong Newcastle United verdict following weekend of VAR controversy in Premier League
VAR was once again at the centre of a storm following another round of Premier League games.
Newcastle United were one of the sides impacted by the technology this weekend as Brentford were awarded a controversial first-half penalty following VAR interference. Whilst there was little debate about Brentford’s first penalty, one conceded by Sven Botman’s collision with Kevin Schade, the decision to award the hosts a second penalty was anything but straightforward.
Chris Kavanagh initially waved off Brentford’s protests for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, however, after 20 replays and a three-minute VAR intervention, Kavanagh was asked to review his decision by Darren England. Despite having a great view of the initial incident and not awarding the Bees a penalty, Kavanagh overruled his decision to give Ivan Toney a chance at redemption after seeing Nick Pope save his first spot-kick.
Speaking on Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher revealed his surprise that Kavanagh overturned his initial decision. He said: “Not a foul for me.
“I was really surprised that it went to VAR considering the amount of times he ran [the replays]. I still thought when the referee went to the screen that he would decide to stick with his original decision which was a goal-kick.
“The VAR instigated it. The referee gave a goal-kick.
“I watched it as they ran and ran it and that’s why I thought the referee wouldn’t give a penalty because I thought it was run so many times [by the technology] that it just wasn’t a clear and obvious error.” He continued, “because he watched it 20 times, you’re always looking for something to find and I think it was the wrong one to find.”
Stephen Warnock concurred with Gallagher’ assessment, labelling the decision as yet another ‘poor’ one made by VAR this weekend: “It’s a poor, poor weekend for VAR and the decisions that have been made.” Warnock said.
“The on-field referee has to be strong enough to make a decision on the pitch and say ‘I don’t agree [with VAR], I don’t think it’s a foul and I’m sticking with my original decision’. That’s a really poor decision.”
Newcastle’s win helped them stay above their rivals for a Champions League spot with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also winning on Saturday. Spurs’ victory over Brighton was full of VAR controversy after the Seagulls had two goals ruled-out for handball and were denied two penalties and Gallagher believes the Sagulls can feel hard done by to not have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma
“I think he should give a penalty. The referee quite clearly says no, but I don’t think he [Pierre Emile Hojberg] gets anywhere near the ball.
“The referee quite clearly gives it a ‘no’ and that he doesn’t believe it’s a foul. However, I believe it is a foul.”
That win for Spurs kept them within three points of Eddie Howe’s side ahead of the crucial meeting between the two sides at St James’ Park on Sunday April 23. Before that match though, Newcastle have a trip to Villa Park to navigate whilst Spurs welcome Bournemouth to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.