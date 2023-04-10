Newcastle United were one of the sides impacted by the technology this weekend as Brentford were awarded a controversial first-half penalty following VAR interference. Whilst there was little debate about Brentford’s first penalty, one conceded by Sven Botman’s collision with Kevin Schade, the decision to award the hosts a second penalty was anything but straightforward.

Chris Kavanagh initially waved off Brentford’s protests for a foul by Alexander Isak on Rico Henry, however, after 20 replays and a three-minute VAR intervention, Kavanagh was asked to review his decision by Darren England. Despite having a great view of the initial incident and not awarding the Bees a penalty, Kavanagh overruled his decision to give Ivan Toney a chance at redemption after seeing Nick Pope save his first spot-kick.

Speaking on Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher revealed his surprise that Kavanagh overturned his initial decision. He said: “Not a foul for me.

“I was really surprised that it went to VAR considering the amount of times he ran [the replays]. I still thought when the referee went to the screen that he would decide to stick with his original decision which was a goal-kick.

“The VAR instigated it. The referee gave a goal-kick.

“I watched it as they ran and ran it and that’s why I thought the referee wouldn’t give a penalty because I thought it was run so many times [by the technology] that it just wasn’t a clear and obvious error.” He continued, “because he watched it 20 times, you’re always looking for something to find and I think it was the wrong one to find.”

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United fouls Rico Henry of Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock concurred with Gallagher’ assessment, labelling the decision as yet another ‘poor’ one made by VAR this weekend: “It’s a poor, poor weekend for VAR and the decisions that have been made.” Warnock said.

“The on-field referee has to be strong enough to make a decision on the pitch and say ‘I don’t agree [with VAR], I don’t think it’s a foul and I’m sticking with my original decision’. That’s a really poor decision.”

Newcastle’s win helped them stay above their rivals for a Champions League spot with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also winning on Saturday. Spurs’ victory over Brighton was full of VAR controversy after the Seagulls had two goals ruled-out for handball and were denied two penalties and Gallagher believes the Sagulls can feel hard done by to not have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma

“I think he should give a penalty. The referee quite clearly says no, but I don’t think he [Pierre Emile Hojberg] gets anywhere near the ball.

Chris Kavanagh overturned his initial decision not to award a penalty (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“The referee quite clearly gives it a ‘no’ and that he doesn’t believe it’s a foul. However, I believe it is a foul.”