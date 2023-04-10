After a tough first-half against the Bees, the Magpies rallied in the second period to score a 2-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. Their comeback was sparked by Joelinton’s deflected cross and completed by Alexander Isak’s thumping finish into the top corner.

Isak’s strike in west London was his 8th goal in the league for the Magpies and cemented their position in 3rd place following wins for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Despite seeing his first season in English football impacted by injury, Isak has settled well and is impressing fans up and down the country. Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old is also impressing his team mates, with Dan Burn revealing he has high hopes for Isak’s future at the club.

Burn told the Gazette: “He’s a great player. Technically very, very good.

“It took him a little while to get up to the speed that we play at. I think the gaffer said before that he was fit for a 90 but probably not the way that we play but you see his quality.

“He’s going to be a great player for how young he is and what he’s doing at the minute.”

Burn, Isak and co made it five wins on the spin at the weekend after a hard-fought game against Brentford. The first-half was dominated by ex-Magpie Ivan Toney who could have had a hat-trick after seeing his opener ruled-out for offside before Nick Pope saved his first effort from the spot.

Alexander Isak scored Newcastle United's winner against Brentford. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Following their defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford boss Thomas Frank praised his side’s first-half performance against Newcastle, before bizarrely mentioning that the Magpies had forked out £63million to sign their eventual match winner.

Frank said: “It was a top performance against Newcastle, that everyone, including myself, has praised this season. But there were two moments that decided the game.