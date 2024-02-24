Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe is still searching for answers to Newcastle United's defensive issues following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The Magpies have gone from having one of the best defensive records in the Premier League at the start of December to only the bottom three sides plus Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest conceding more.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman's own goal was followed by strikes from Kai Havertz, Jakub Kiwior and Bukayo Saka before Joe Willock pulled back a late consolation on his return from injury.

"With every game that goes by that we concede goals, it's a concern and obviously we're working on lots of things behind the scenes to try and improve that but that probably wasn't evident with today's performance," Howe said afterwards.

After being 2-0 down at half-time, Newcastle started the second half on the front foot before Arsenal made it 3-0 as Kiwior headed in from a corner.

"We conceded two goals from corners and third goal is a huge disappointment because we were right in the game if we got the next goal so it's a difficult moment," Howe added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They played well, we played poorly. We're very honest with ourselves, the first 45 minutes was not good enough.

"We were second best and didn't react well under pressure. Sometimes you go away and you're under pressure but we had to be stronger, withstand the pressure and it led to a disappointing 45 minutes.

"We can't take too many positives from today. From 45 to when they scored their third goal, we were good and the better team but the goal kills the game.

"If we scored the next goal we're back in the game and anything can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we didn't we and conceding the third summed up our recent weeks - we haven't been good enough defensively."