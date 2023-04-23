Eddie Howe rules Newcastle United player out of Everton game
Allan Saint-Maximin is out of Newcastle United’s visit to Goodison Park.
Saint-Maximin missed this afternoon’s stunning 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
The winger – who has been in his native France getting treatment on a hamstring injury – is due back on Tyneside early next week ahead of Thursday night’s game against Everton. However, the game is likely to come too soon for Saint-Maximin, according to Howe.
“I think Everton will be too early for Maxi,” said Howe.
Howe lost defender Fabian Schar to a hamstring injury late in the Tottenham game. United’s head coach said: “With Fabian, I don’t know. We’ve got a couple of knocks in there (the dressing room).”