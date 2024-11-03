Eddie Howe labelled Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments about Newcastle United as ‘irrelevant’ after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game as he headed home from Anthony Gordon’s cross after just 12 minutes. The win ended a run of five without victory for Newcastle as they moved back into the top half of the Premier League table.

It was also a third win in four matches against Arsenal at St James’ Park for Howe. And Arteta felt his side were ‘dragged’ into Newcastle’s game.

“We started the game really well, we were on top of it, looked sharp then one action with an unbelievable cross and finish and the momentum changes,” said the Arsenal boss.

“You know the game they want to play, it’s clear. You can too often get dragged into that type of game and we weren’t good enough. Credit to them for what they do.

“When we went behind we lacked purpose and a threat. In transition, we allowed them to sustain attacks and we gave 17 or 18 free-kicks so that stops the game constantly. It is not a good outcome for us.

“They are really good at what they want to do and we got dragged into that today.”

But Arteta’s comments were dismissed by Howe when they were put to him in his press conference that followed.

“It’s irrelevant to me what anyone says really apart from my team, and that’s how we’ve always looked at it,” Howe said. “There is always outside noise so we just try to do what we do to try and win games on a consistent basis.

“We know it’s been inconsistent this season, they’ve had good bits and not so good bits. I think generally the last few games our performance level have definitely increased and we’ve been consistent with it.

“It's difficult to see from another team's perspective. I'm usually solely focused on ourselves and where we need to be to try and win these types of games.

“It was a low game for chance creation, neither team created an abundance of goal opportunities but I think that's down to the quality of the sides and how difficult it was to break their defensive line or our defensive line. One moment of quality wins us the game and small margins are needed to win any game in the Premier League.”