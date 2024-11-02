Mikel Arteta believes his side got ‘dragged into’ Newcastle United’s game plan at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Arsenal were defeated 1-0 by Newcastle United thanks to Alexander Isak’s strike 12 minutes into the game. The Swedish international netted his third goal in as many games to ultimately give Eddie Howe’s side all three points.

It was the third time in four visits to St James’ Park that Mikel Arteta has tasted defeat against Eddie Howe’s side in yet another feisty encounter between the two sides. Arsenal dominated the ball but were unable to test Nick Pope too often in the Magpies goal, relying a lot on set-pieces to threaten a comeback.

In a far more subdued post-match press conference than he gave after their defeat last season, in which Arteta branded the decision to award Anthony Gordon’s eventual winner as a ‘disgrace’, Arteta believed his side were forced into playing into Newcastle United’s hands throughout the encounter.

He said: “We started the game really well, we were on top of it, looked sharp then one action with an unbelievable cross and finish and the momentum changes.

“You know the game they want to play, it’s clear. You can too often get dragged into that type of game and we weren’t good enough. Credit to them to what they do.

“When we went behind we lacked purpose and a threat. In transition we allowed them to sustained attacks and we gave 17 or 18 free-kicks so that stops the game constantly. It is not a good outcome for us.

“They are really good at what they want to do and we got dragged into that today.”

Arsenal’s defeat at St James’ Park was their third in the Premier League this season and now means the Gunners are winless in their last three matches, having been beaten by Bournemouth two weeks ago before drawing against Liverpool last weekend. Newcastle United, meanwhile, having gone five without a win before Saturday’s game, now sit just three points behind Arteta’s side ahead of their trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground next weekend.