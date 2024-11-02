The official reason Sandro Tonali was dropped for Newcastle United against Arsenal

Eddie Howe changed his midfield for a third successive match as Newcastle United beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Sandro Tonali dropped out of the side for the first time in four Premier League matches as Bruno Guimaraes came back into the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Chelsea in midweek. Lloyd Kelly and Emil Krafth also dropped to the bench with Dan Burn and Tino Livramento coming back into the side.

Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game to secure three points for Newcastle and end a five game winless run in the Premier League.

Howe opted for a midfield three of Joe Willock, Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff for the first time in the Premier League this season with Joelinton remaining on the left wing.

Explaining his midfield changes and Tonali dropping to the bench, Howe said: “That's not a short conversation and we've got very good players competing for a limited number of places.

“For me, the team overrides any individual and has to take priority so you can think whatever you think about individual players in the midfield or any area of the team, it has to function well together and that's what it did again today, I was really pleased.

Sean Longstaff in action against Arsenal. | Getty Images

“Joe Willock adds something different, Sean adds something different, Bruno adds something different, Sandro does. They're all unique players and you're missing Joelinton who has played wide and done an incredible amount of effort and work for the team in a different area of the pitch. It's good to have those decisions and I'm sure there will be a lot more debate about it in the future.

“I think that [questions over team selection] comes with the job, I don’t think there is any escape for me from that. It is always going to be up for debate, decisions will always be debated and if you don’t win you’re going to get criticised. I’ve been in it long enough to know that.”

On the win itself, Howe added: “Everyone played a big part in that win and it's been a really good few days for us to show how it never surprises you about how football can change quite quickly.

“Two big performances against two very good teams. Today was built on all the qualities we've shown in the last three years, heart, determination, desire and quality as well. A good day for us.”

The win takes Newcastle back into the top half of the Premier League table ahead of a trip to Nottingham Forest next weekend.