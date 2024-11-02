Arsenal defender William Saliba has delivered an honest verdict on his side’s defeat against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Alexander Isak’s early strike was enough to seal all three points for Newcastle United and move them to within three points of the Gunners in the Premier League table. Despite their dominance in possession, Mikel Arteta’s side rarely tested Nick Pope in the Magpies goal as they suffered a second Premier League defeat of the season.

Speaking after the match Saliba, who returned to the starting XI after serving a one-game ban during their draw with Liverpool last weekend, admitted his side deserved to get beat. Saliba told Premier League Productions: "We are all a bit sad because we wanted to win today.

“Unfortunately we didn't and we didn't play the game we wanted to play. We deserved to lose today I think.

“I think we didn't play how we wanted to play and they were good as well. It's OK, we are focused on the next week and it is not finished.”

Isak’s strike, a brilliant header from Anthony Gordon’s sumptuous cross, was his third in as many games and a real striker’s finish. It was a goal reminiscent of Les Ferdinand or Alan Shearer and one that Saliba was complimentary about. “I think it's a good goal, a really good cross and good finishing but we can always do better. Today they scored early and we were not able to equalise.

“We have to stick together. Last season we had one period like and we need to stay together and have the confidence to get out. We all believe we will come back.”