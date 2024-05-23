Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next England manager: One former Newcastle United player has tipped Eddie Howe to replace Gareth Southgate as Three Lions manager.

However, speculation has grown over Southgate’s future in the role and Viduka believes that Howe, who guided the Magpies to a 7th place finish in the Premier League this season, should be someone the FA consider as Southgate’s replacement if he leaves this summer. “Yes, I think he should be a candidate for the England job (when Southgate leaves). He's done really well with Newcastle.” Viduka told Best Online Poker Sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In football, if the manager has a clear-cut philosophy and works on every player's job individually, it takes a lot of confusion out of the game. That's the formula for creating a successful team.

“In the past, a coach might say 'This is my starting 11, just go out and play.' Things were worked on but not in the detail they should have been. You need to work on what's needed both individually and collectively, every scenario that might play out in a game and even things like where you need to stand.

“It's Eddie Howe has worked a lot on these things and the minor detail. That then creates a platform for players to be comfortable as they are aware of everything that's required from them during every second of a game. This then enables players to build confidence.

“But it's not easy in football to explain to players what you want them to do. It's a game that, in every split second, changes. If you beat a player it's one scenario but if you don't it's another one and that means all 11 players must move somewhere depending on that scenario. These are the methods Eddie Howe has implemented so successfully at Newcastle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad