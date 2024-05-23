Next England manager: Eddie Howe tipped to replace Gareth Southgate by ex-Newcastle United and Leeds man
Former Newcastle United and Leeds United striker Mark Viduka believes that Eddie Howe should be in contention to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager. The Three Lions are just weeks away from a Euro 2024 campaign which will see them travel to Germany as one of the pre-tournament favourites.
However, speculation has grown over Southgate’s future in the role and Viduka believes that Howe, who guided the Magpies to a 7th place finish in the Premier League this season, should be someone the FA consider as Southgate’s replacement if he leaves this summer. “Yes, I think he should be a candidate for the England job (when Southgate leaves). He's done really well with Newcastle.” Viduka told Best Online Poker Sites.
“In football, if the manager has a clear-cut philosophy and works on every player's job individually, it takes a lot of confusion out of the game. That's the formula for creating a successful team.
“In the past, a coach might say 'This is my starting 11, just go out and play.' Things were worked on but not in the detail they should have been. You need to work on what's needed both individually and collectively, every scenario that might play out in a game and even things like where you need to stand.
“It's Eddie Howe has worked a lot on these things and the minor detail. That then creates a platform for players to be comfortable as they are aware of everything that's required from them during every second of a game. This then enables players to build confidence.
“But it's not easy in football to explain to players what you want them to do. It's a game that, in every split second, changes. If you beat a player it's one scenario but if you don't it's another one and that means all 11 players must move somewhere depending on that scenario. These are the methods Eddie Howe has implemented so successfully at Newcastle.”
England will play two friendlies as warm-up games for their Euro 2024 campaign with the first coming against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday 3 June at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off). They will then play Iceland four days later at Wembley before they head to Germany.
