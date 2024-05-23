Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bayern Munich’s search for a new manager has reportedly landed them at the door of Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is in ‘advanced talks’ with Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager. Kompany guided Burnley to the Premier League in his first season as manager - but couldn’t prevent them dropping straight back into the Championship as they amassed just 24 points from their 38 league matches.

Kompany, who managed Anderlecht before his move to Turf Moor, is reportedly set to take up a role at the Allianz Arena after a plethora of managers, including Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and Julian Naglesmann all rejected Bayern’s approaches. Despite being announced in February that he would leave the club, Tuchel also reportedly held talks with the club over extending his stay, however, those ended with the German opting to leave as expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Kompany does move to the Bundesliga side, then it is expected that former Newcastle United forward Craig Bellamy will join him in Germany. The 44-year-old worked at Cardiff City after retiring as a player, before moving to join Kompany, who he played alongside at Manchester City, as his assistant manager with Anderlecht. The former Welsh international followed the Belgian to Burnley in 2022 and has worked as his assistant at the Clarets since then.