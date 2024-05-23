Ex-Newcastle United and Celtic man set for shock Bayern Munich move
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is in ‘advanced talks’ with Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager. Kompany guided Burnley to the Premier League in his first season as manager - but couldn’t prevent them dropping straight back into the Championship as they amassed just 24 points from their 38 league matches.
Kompany, who managed Anderlecht before his move to Turf Moor, is reportedly set to take up a role at the Allianz Arena after a plethora of managers, including Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and Julian Naglesmann all rejected Bayern’s approaches. Despite being announced in February that he would leave the club, Tuchel also reportedly held talks with the club over extending his stay, however, those ended with the German opting to leave as expected.
If Kompany does move to the Bundesliga side, then it is expected that former Newcastle United forward Craig Bellamy will join him in Germany. The 44-year-old worked at Cardiff City after retiring as a player, before moving to join Kompany, who he played alongside at Manchester City, as his assistant manager with Anderlecht. The former Welsh international followed the Belgian to Burnley in 2022 and has worked as his assistant at the Clarets since then.
During his playing career, Bellamy represented clubs such as Norwich City, Newcastle United, Celtic, Liverpool and Cardiff City, winning a League Cup, Community Shield, Scottish Cup and a Championship title during that time. Whilst at St James’ Park, Bellamy scored 43 goals and registered 23 assists in 128 matches after joining the Magpies from Coventry City.
