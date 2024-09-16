Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak scored 25 goals in all competitions for Newcastle United last season, but has registered just one goal in five starts this campaign.

Isak was in brilliant form for his country during the break, netting three times for Sweden in games against Azerbaijan and Estonia in the Nations League. However, his return to action for his club lasted just 45 minutes before he was replaced at half-time at Molineux.

Isak was treated for an injury just moments before Chris Kavanagh blew to signal the end of the first-half and was not able to continue in the second period after suffering an eye injury. He was replaced by eventual match winner Harvey Barnes on Sunday in a triple-change that ultimately transformed United’s successes and enabled them to secure all three points.

The Magpies now face an agonising wait to see whether that injury will rule Isak out of their trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday. Since joining the club two years ago, Isak has become one of their most important players and is among a group of real star quality players at the club.

His goals earned Newcastle so many points last season and Howe has revealed they need to keep Isak fit and firing and allow him to be a ‘game-changer’ for the club. Asked if Isak was the club’s ‘most important’ player, Howe responded: “He's one of, for sure. I don't think there is just one, I think there's always a group that are really important to the team and when they play well, the team plays better.

“Alex is certainly one of those players, he has all the qualities that we need. But ultimately we need to get him absolutely at his best because when he is, he's a game-changer."

Callum Wilson is Isak’s natural deputy, however, the former Bournemouth man remains sidelined with a back injury and has missed an initial timescale placed on his return. Will Osula, who joined the club from Sheffield United this summer, has yet to play any competitive minutes for the Magpies this season and was again an unused substitute at the weekend with Howe opting to move Gordon into a central striker role, rather than the Denmark Under-21 international.