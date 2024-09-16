Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One former Newcastle United coach and caretaker manager is among the early candidates to become Stoke City’s new manager.

Stoke parted company with Steven Schumacher on Monday morning with the club languishing in 13th place in the Championship table. The former Plymouth Argyle man lasted just nine months at Stoke with sporting director Jon Walters explaining the ‘tough’ decision to relieve Schumacher of his duties as Stoke boss.

“My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City.” Walters said. “After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.

“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals. As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Stoke are now searching for their third permanent head coach in less than 12 months following spells in the dugout by Alex Neil and Schumacher. Former Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is regarded as one of the leading candidates to replace Schumacher.

The Telegraph report that Stoke could turn towards Norwich City first-team coach Narcis Pelach and have been given permission by the Canaries to speak to the 36-year-old. Elsewhere, former Leicester City, Bristol City and Newcastle United coach Nigel Pearson has also been heavily-linked with the vacancy.

Pearson took charge of the Magpies on a couple of occasions as caretaker manager with his most recent job as a manager coming at Ashton Gate. The 61-year-old spent over two years as Bristol City boss before leaving his position in October last year.

Frank Lampard has also been tipped as a potential candidate for Stoke whilst Graham Potter and Michael Beale, who lasted just twelve games as Sunderland manager at the turn of the year, have also been linked with the vacancy.