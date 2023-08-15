The first round of Premier League matches are complete and Newcastle United are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

New signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes impressed as the Magpies thumped Aston Villa on Saturday and so far look to be further proof that Eddie Howe knows what he's doing in the transfer market.

Here's your Tuesday morning transfer round-up.

Newcastle United ready to move for Chelsea starlet

Newcastle United are hoping to beat Crystal Palace to the signature of young Chelsea star Lewis Hall. The Magpies are known to be in the market for a left-back and The Daily Mail reports that the 18-year-old is one of Eddie Howe's lead targets.

Hall had been linked with a season-long loan move to the Eagles this summer but it appears that Newcastle United would be keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal before the window closes.

Hall broke into the Chelsea first team last season with injuries to Ben Chilwill opening up an opportunity. Despite impressing on the big stage, the teenager now faces competition from fit-again Chilwell and Marc Cucurella for the position, meaning his game time this term at Stamford Bridge could be limited.

Former Magpies target moves to Turkey

Former Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Turkish club Besiktas rather than electing to stay in the Premier League.

Earlier this year The Daily Mail reported that the forward had a choice of three top flights for his next venture with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton all keen on his services after he was released from Anfield this summer.

The 29-year-old's relationship with Geordie Little Mix star Perrie Edwards also led to speculation that a move to the North East might be on the cards for Oxlade-Chamberlain.