Newcastle United confirm departure of £15m defender as Leeds United ‘close in’ on transfer
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have confirmed the departure of Jamal Lewis.
Newcastle United have confirmed Jamal Lewis has joined Watford on-loan until the end of the 2023/24 season with the Hornets having an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Injuries and a loss of form means Lewis featured just three times in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side last season.
Since joining the club from Norwich City in 2020, the 25-year-old has failed to nail down a regular spot in the Magpies first-team and a loan move away from the club could allow the Northern Ireland international to play regular first-team football again. Lewis joins the Hornets as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League under new boss Valerian Ismael after a disappointing 11th place finish last season.
Lewis follows fellow defender Kell Watts out of the club who had his move to Wigan Athletic confirmed on Thursday. Karl Darlow is expected to join Lewis in the Championship with confirmation of his move to Leeds United expected imminently.