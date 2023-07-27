Newcastle United have confirmed Jamal Lewis has joined Watford on-loan until the end of the 2023/24 season with the Hornets having an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Injuries and a loss of form means Lewis featured just three times in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side last season.

Since joining the club from Norwich City in 2020, the 25-year-old has failed to nail down a regular spot in the Magpies first-team and a loan move away from the club could allow the Northern Ireland international to play regular first-team football again. Lewis joins the Hornets as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League under new boss Valerian Ismael after a disappointing 11th place finish last season.

