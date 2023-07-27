News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Newcastle United confirm departure of £15m defender as Leeds United ‘close in’ on transfer

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have confirmed the departure of Jamal Lewis.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Jul 2023, 19:59 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have confirmed Jamal Lewis has joined Watford on-loan until the end of the 2023/24 season with the Hornets having an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Injuries and a loss of form means Lewis featured just three times in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side last season.

Since joining the club from Norwich City in 2020, the 25-year-old has failed to nail down a regular spot in the Magpies first-team and a loan move away from the club could allow the Northern Ireland international to play regular first-team football again. Lewis joins the Hornets as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League under new boss Valerian Ismael after a disappointing 11th place finish last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lewis follows fellow defender Kell Watts out of the club who had his move to Wigan Athletic confirmed on Thursday. Karl Darlow is expected to join Lewis in the Championship with confirmation of his move to Leeds United expected imminently.