Eddie Howe’s 11 Newcastle United changes for FA Cup clash as academy star drafted in - predicted XI
Newcastle United will hope to avoid a giant-killing when League Two Bromley travel to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. The Magpies reached the quarter-final stage of this competition last season, but will have fresh memories of defeats against Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday in recent seasons.
Bromley currently sit 12th in League Two and will feature in the FA Cup Third Round for the first time ever at St James’ Park. Sunday’s game also marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs with Andy Woodman, a former goalkeeping coach on Tyneside, to lead Bromley at his old stomping ground.
It is a proper FA Cup fixture which has all the makings of being a classic - although it is one that Newcastle will head into as strong-favourites, even if Howe makes a number of changes to his starting side. Seven wins in a row in all competitions has been built on a steady starting XI, but Howe is expected to rotate the side that started at the Emirates Stadium heavily to give his players a rest ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves on Wednesday night.
GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos
Martin Dubravka seemed to bid farewell following the win against Arsenal and whilst he remains at the club, and they hope to extend his stay, Vlachodimos may be asked to start in goal on Sunday for what would be just his second ever Magpies appearance.
RB: Kieran Trippier
Trippier may be asked to lead the side on Sunday. His experience will be needed in a type of match that could be tricky to navigate if the side’s mentality is not 100% right.
CB: Fabian Schar
Schar has yet to feature in 2025 after suspensions ruled him out of the wins v Spurs and Arsenal.
CB: Lloyd Kelly
Kelly has had to be patient for minutes this season and Sven Botman’s return to fitness has not helped the former Bournemouth man’s hopes of a starting spot. He has an opportunity to impress this weekend.
LB: Matt Targett
Targett’s last senior start came over a year ago, but he may be handed one this weekend with Lewis Hall to potentially be rested.
CM: Sean Longstaff
Longstaff is another player that has had to be patient in recent weeks.
CM: Lewis Miley
Miley has made just a couple of appearances off the bench since returning from injury earlier this season. He has the chance to impress on Sunday and show just what a talent he is after nine months of injury woe.
CM: Joe Willock
Willock started at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night but is likely to drop out of the starting line-up for the clash against Wolves on Wednesday with the return of Bruno Guimaraes.
RW: Trevan Sanusi
With Miguel Almiron potentially leaving the club this month, Sanusi could be given his first taste of competitive first-team action this weekend. He was very impressive in pre-season and has enjoyed a good campaign to date with the Under-21’s.
ST: Will Osula
Osula’s only start for the Magpies came against AFC Wimbledon back in October. He will be keen to score his first goal for his new club.
Barnes will be keen to impress and show why he still has a big part to play in Newcastle United’s season.
