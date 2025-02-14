Eddie Howe’s eight Newcastle United changes v Man City amid mini injury ‘crisis’ - predicted XI
Eddie Howe’s side head to Manchester having won back-to-back cup matches against Arsenal and Birmingham City and whilst confidence will be high in the camp, a couple of fresh injury issues are set to impact them this weekend. Both Sven Botman (knee) and Dan Burn (groin) are doubts for Saturday’s game, although Anthony Gordon will likely feature.
Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes, meanwhile, will all miss out. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash against Manchester City on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
GK: Martin Dubravka
Nick Pope made a number of impressive saves last weekend, but Dubravka will likely get the nod from Howe this weekend. The Slovakian registered a clean sheet against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, but hasn’t completed a Premier League shutout since mid-January and the 3-0 win over Wolves.
RB: Kieran Trippier
Trippier could be reinstated into the starting XI to face his former club. Whilst Tino Livramento has done very little wrong, Trippier’s leadership and know-how may give him the edge in a match that could see Newcastle start without one of their big leaders on the pitch.
CB: Emil Krafth
If neither Burn or Botman are ruled fit, then Krafth could be deployed as a makeshift centre-half. The Swedish international has been a reliable player under Howe and may be required this weekend.
CB: Fabian Schar
Schar will be tasked with keeping Erling Haaland quiet this weekend, something that the Magpies have done well in previous matches against the Norwegian.
LB: Lewis Hall
Hall has been one of Newcastle United’s most consistent players this season and will be eager to show off his talents at the Etihad Stadium.
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
A long-time Manchester City target, Guimaraes will lead his Newcastle United teammates onto the pitch as captain this weekend. Pep Guardiola has previously admitted he is a big fan of the Brazilian.
CM: Sandro Tonali
Tonali is a fan favourite at Newcastle United - there’s no doubt about that. The Italian has transformed Newcastle’s fortunes and is a rock at the base of their midfield. His energy and work on the ball could be vital for the Magpies on Saturday.
CM: Joe Willock
Willock netted twice against Birmingham City last weekend with a performance that could see him given another chance to start from the off.
RW: Jacob Murphy
Murphy has racked up goals and assists throughout the campaign and is a big part of their fearsome attacking trio. Murphy scored his first Newcastle United goal at the Etihad Stadium back in 2018.
ST: Alexander Isak
Whilst Newcastle will be worrying about Haaland at one end of the pitch, at the other, Isak will undoubtedly cause the City defence one or two problems himself.
LW: Anthony Gordon
Gordon missed the win over Birmingham City but should be fit to face City. He scored Newcastle’s equaliser in the reverse fixture and a stunning effort when the two sides met at St James’ Park last January.