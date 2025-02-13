Both Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe have a number of injury concerns to deal with heading into Saturday’s Premier League meeting.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head to the Etihad Stadium aiming for their first ever Premier League win there - and just their second ever win in all competitions. Confidence from back-to-back wins over Birmingham City and Arsenal will give them hope, although two defeats in their last three Premier League matches mean they must improve that form if they are to stay in the race for Champions League qualification.

Man City, meanwhile, were defeated against Real Madrid in midweek with their clash against the Magpies sandwiched between that first-leg and their trip to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United on Saturday (3pm kick-off):

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered back in March. He will not feature against Manchester City.

Joelinton - out

Joelinton injured his knee against Fulham earlier this month and has missed Newcastle’s last two outings. The Brazilian is not expected to be out for too long, although he will certainly miss the clash against the champions and could be sidelined for another couple of weeks.

Sven Botman - doubt

Botman missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Birmingham City through injury after limping off during the final stages of their Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal. It is believed that the Dutchman has avoided a serious injury - although he remains a big doubt to feature at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Burn - doubt

A groin injury prematurely ended Burn’s afternoon at St Andrew’s as he was replaced by Fabian Schar in the Midlands. Howe described Burn’s injury as ‘a big concern’ post-match and the Magpies will be sweating over his fitness and availability ahead of their clash against the Citizens.

Harvey Barnes - out

Barnes suffered a thigh injury against Bromley last month and was ruled out of action for around a month. He is nearing a return to action but that is not expected to come this weekend.

Manchester City injury news

Rodri - out

The Ballon D’Or winner suffered an ACL injury in September and hasn’t been seen in action since. There is a slim chance he returns before the end of the season.

Manuel Akanji - doubt

Akanji suffered an injury during City’s defeat against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, one Guardiola feared post-match could be a muscle problem. He is a doubt to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Grealish - doubt

Like Akanji, Grealish was also injured against the European champions and is a doubt for this weekend’s game.

Oscar Bobb - doubt

Bobb has yet to feature for City this season after suffering a fractured leg in training on the eve of the season. The winger, who scored the winner for City at St James’ Park last season, is nearing a return but suffered a setback last weekend and it is unknown how long he will be absent for.

Your next Newcastle United read: This is why Premier League will keep PSR despite Newcastle United concerns