Eddie Howe's insight into Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson as they push to return from injuries

But the pair haven’t let their latest spells out affect their mindsets as they push to make their Newcastle United comebacks.

Eddie Howe is expected to have Bruno Guimaraes – who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since last month’s Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers – back for tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth, but the game could come too soon for Wilson and Saint-Maximin.

Asked about their mood, United’s head coach said: “Callum never changes.

“Callum’s very, very consistent. As I’ve said before, he’s got a brilliant mentality to setbacks, disappointments, even positives.

"He’ll score a hat-trick, and still be the same Callum. He won’t deviate from that. He’s been very focused on his work. He’s in a really good place, he’s doing very well. We’re really pleased with him.

“And Allan too. So Allan is, I think, really frustrated when he’s injured. Naturally, he wants to play. That’s his life. He loves training, he loves football, but he’s worked really hard on his comeback. I’m really pleased with him.”

Howe was coy when asked about the availability of Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin and Wilson for the Bournemouth game.

“Well, everyone’s improved,” said Howe. “I’ll leave our team news to the time when we get it. It’s been a slightly difficult period for us (with injuries), but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us when they come back.”

Had Wilson been fit, the striker – who has scored two Premier League goals so far this season – would have been a contender for an England call-up ahead of November’s World Cup.

Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier were yesterday called up for the Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

“Yeah, of course, I feel for Callum, because he’s not in the squad,” said Howe. “I feel for Callum, because he’s been injured, but you have to look to the future, and, for Callum, you can’t sit there and dwell and go ‘poor me’.

“He’s not the type that’s ever going to be like that, and I certainly wouldn’t encourage him to be that way.

“He’s had an unbelievable rise himself, from non-league to the position that he’s in, so I think he savours every moment rather than looks at negative situations. It will just fuel his motivation, it’ll fire him even more, so when he returns to the team, he shows how good he is.”

Howe believes that there’s still time for Wilson – who has won four senior caps up to now – to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

“I think there’s time,” said Wilson. “I’m a firm believer in him and his abilities – and I know Gareth’s the same.