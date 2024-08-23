Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Glasner has revealed that Marc Guehi will captain Crystal Palace this weekend amid speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle United.

Palace were beaten 2-1 by Brentford on the opening day of the season, but return to Selhurst Park to host West Ham on Saturday afternoon. Guehi was captain of Palace for their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium at the weekend and Glasner has revealed that he will lead his side again versus the Hammers.

The 24-year-old has been listed as Newcastle United’s number one defensive target this summer and has been subject to much interest from Tyneside. Despite this, Glasner has revealed that Guehi will remain his captain and that he expects him to remain a Palace player until told otherwise: “Marc will lead the team out tomorrow.” Glasner said.

“I expect everyone to be a Crystal Palace player until I’m told something different, especially the player because it is always their decision. So, yes.”

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Guehi for a number of weeks now but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the Three Lions man. The two clubs remain apart in their valuations, however, there is still hope that an agreement can be found between now and Friday’s transfer deadline.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that a deal is still on the table and that an agreement is ‘getting closer’. United have identified alternatives in case an agreement cannot be reached, however, they face a race against time to get any deal over the line before the summer window closes on Friday.